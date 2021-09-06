UrduPoint.com

Taliban Prohibit Afghan Media From Spreading Message From Resistance Leader - Reports

The Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) have prohibited Afghan news media from circulating the call for resistance against the movement issued by Ahmad Massoud, one of the leaders of the National Resistance Front (NFR), Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Monday, citing its sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, outlawed in Russia) have prohibited Afghan news media from circulating the call for resistance against the movement issued by Ahmad Massoud, one of the leaders of the National Resistance Front (NFR), Saudi broadcaster Al Arabiya reported on Monday, citing its sources.

The Taliban also prevent former Afghan President Hamid Karzai and former chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation Abdullah Abdullah from meeting with their fellow citizens, according to the broadcaster.

Earlier in the day, the Islamist movement announced that it had assumed full control over the northeastern province of Panjshir, which used to be a stronghold of the anti-Taliban forces. Massoud responded by urging all Afghans to rebel against the Taliban and accused the movement of receiving support from unidentified "foreign forces." Meanwhile, the NFR announced that the resistance forces were not defeated and were now shifting from conventional to guerrilla warfare.

