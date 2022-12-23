Taliban Prohibit Girls From Attending Private Education Centers - Document

UrduPoint.com

Umer Jamshaid Published December 23, 2022 | 12:20 AM

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) The ruling movement of Afghanistan, Taliban (sanctioned by the UN for terrorism), has prohibited girls from attending private education centers after suspension of higher education for female students, a document obtained by Sputnik said on Thursday.

According to the document, the Afghan Ministry of Education has requested directors of the centers to close public and private educational organizations for girls who finished the sixth grade. The ministry is expected to explain the decision later on Thursday.

Earlier, a local source told Sputnik that protests against the decision to suspend higher education for female students were taking place in Kabul. According to the source, Taliban gave no permission to continue protests and flogged with whips some of the demonstrators.

The source added that the Afghan authorities detained five protesters and three journalists.

On Tuesday, the Education Ministry of the country prohibited girls from attending universities and other higher education institutions. The secondary education for girls has been prohibited in Afghanistan since September 2021.

The United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan in September once again urged the authorities to allow girls to continue their education and expressed concerns that the ban could facilitate further deterioration of the crisis in the country, including security and poverty situation.

