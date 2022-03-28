UrduPoint.com

Taliban Prohibit Workers At Several Ministries For Not Having Beards - Sources

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 07:21 PM

Taliban Prohibit Workers at Several Ministries for Not Having Beards - Sources

The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) have prohibited employees of several ministries from coming to work for not having beards, sources told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) have prohibited employees of several ministries from coming to work for not having beards, sources told Sputnik on Monday.

In late December, the movement said it would not make men grow beards, and recommending that those who have one not to shave it off.

"A while back we were told: you either grow beards or leave. We thought they would not do that, but today officials from the ministry of vice prevention did not allow us to work," an anonymous source from the country's education ministry said, adding that the order also affected his colleagues from other ministries.

Foreign ministry sources confirmed that the Taliban refused entry to employees from a number of ministries for short beards or not wearing a head covering.

In 2021, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over in August. In September, the radical group established an interim government.

