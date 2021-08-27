Taliban Promise No Shots Will Be Fired in Direction of Uzbekistan - Uzbek President

TASHKENT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Leaders of the Taliban (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) have promised that not a single bullet will be fired in the direction of Uzbekistan, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev said on Friday.

"If you have seen on tv, their leader in Doha, [Abdul Ghani] Baradar also said, promised that not a single bullet will be fired in the direction of Uzbekistan.

Due to the fact that he keeps his words, we will talk with them," Mirziyoyev told reporters.

The Uzbek president said that Tashkent has been communicated with the Taliban since two years ago when "no other country was in contact with them."

"I need peace and people to be calm, I will talk to anyone. If there is any factor that can affect the peace of our people, the peace of our native Uzbekistan, I will talk with anyone regardless of who it is," the president added.