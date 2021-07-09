Taliban Promise Not To Target Afghan Translators Who Worked With US
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 19 minutes ago Fri 09th July 2021 | 02:00 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Taliban Movement (outlawed in Russia) will not target Afghan translators who worked with the United States, spokesman Suhail Shaheen said on Friday.
"We guarantee that they [the translators] can stay in Afghanistan, live a normal life, they will not be harmed," Shaheen said during a press conference in Moscow.