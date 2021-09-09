Taliban Promise to Find Government Seats for Women in Future - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The Afghan government will include women in the future, Taliban (banned in Russia) spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said.

On Tuesday, the Taliban announced the interim government of Afghanistan that includes no female ministers.

"This government is interim.

We will have posts for women with the respect for the Sharia laws. This is a start, but we will find seats for women. They can be a part of the government. This will be the second stage," Mujahid told the BFMTV broadcaster on late Wednesday.

On Wednesday, residents of Kabul went to a protest in the Dashte Barchi area in the western part of Kabul, demanding to ensure the participation of women in governing the country.