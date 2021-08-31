Taliban Promised Not to Interfere With US Withdrawal - CENTCOM Commander

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2021) US Central Command (CENTCOM) Commander Kenneth McKenzie said during a press briefing that the Taliban (designated as terror group and banned in Russia) promised not interfere with the United States withdrawal from Afghanistan.

"They [Taliban] promised not to interfere with our withdrawal," McKenzie said during a press briefing on Monday.

McKenzie said the Taliban established a firm perimeter outside of the airfield to prevent people from coming on the airfield during the final US departure flight and added that the United States will do everything possible to ensure the Kabul international airport is operational for civilian traffic.