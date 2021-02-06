UrduPoint.com
Taliban Promises Not To Jeopardize Turkmenistan's Infrastructure Projects In Afghanistan

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 06th February 2021 | 05:50 PM

Taliban Promises Not to Jeopardize Turkmenistan's Infrastructure Projects in Afghanistan

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) Taliban's chief negotiator Mullah Baradar Akhund said on Saturday the insurgency would guarantee the implementation of Turkmenistan's infrastructure projects in Afghanistan.

The Taliban delegation arrived in Turkmenistan on Friday for talks with Turkmen Foreign Minister Rashid Moradov, the militant group's political spokesman Mohammad Naeem said.

Mullah Baradar said Talibs would ensure that the TAPI natural gas pipeline and new rail link projects traversing Afghanistan would be implemented "full and well."

During the meeting, the Taliban leader and Turkmenistan's top diplomat also discussed the Afghan peace process, border security, prisoners, education and health.

