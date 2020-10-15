Taliban Promises to Reduce Operations Against Afghan Government - US Envoy

The Taliban opposition movement has promised the United States it will reduce its operations against Afghanistan's authorities that should result in a significantly lower number of casualties, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Taliban opposition movement has promised the United States it will reduce its operations against Afghanistan's authorities that should result in a significantly lower number of casualties, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Thursday.

"Following several meetings General Austin Miller and I had with the Taliban, we agreed to re-set actions by strictly adhering to implementation of all elements of the US-Taliban Agreement and all commitments made. This means reduced numbers of operations," Khalilzad said via Twitter.

The United States and the Taliban - Afghanistan's major armed opposition movement - signed a peace agreement in February that paved the way for reducing violence in the country, a gradual troop withdrawal and for intra-Afghan negotiations that started in Qatar earlier this month.

The US government has said the Taliban has since ceased attacking foreign troops, but continues to target Afghan forces.

"At present, too many Afghans are dying. With the re-set, we expect that number to drop significantly," Khalilzad said.

The number of attacks has increased weeks, threatening the peace process, alarming the Afghan people and their regional and international supporters, he said.

Khalilzad promised to actively monitor the implementation of agreements.