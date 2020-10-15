UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Promises To Reduce Operations Against Afghan Government - US Envoy

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Thu 15th October 2020 | 10:59 PM

Taliban Promises to Reduce Operations Against Afghan Government - US Envoy

The Taliban opposition movement has promised the United States it will reduce its operations against Afghanistan's authorities that should result in a significantly lower number of casualties, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2020) The Taliban opposition movement has promised the United States it will reduce its operations against Afghanistan's authorities that should result in a significantly lower number of casualties, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad said on Thursday.

"Following several meetings General Austin Miller and I had with the Taliban, we agreed to re-set actions by strictly adhering to implementation of all elements of the US-Taliban Agreement and all commitments made. This means reduced numbers of operations," Khalilzad said via Twitter.

The United States and the Taliban - Afghanistan's major armed opposition movement - signed a peace agreement in February that paved the way for reducing violence in the country, a gradual troop withdrawal and for intra-Afghan negotiations that started in Qatar earlier this month.

The US government has said the Taliban has since ceased attacking foreign troops, but continues to target Afghan forces.

"At present, too many Afghans are dying. With the re-set, we expect that number to drop significantly," Khalilzad said.

The number of attacks has increased weeks, threatening the peace process, alarming the Afghan people and their regional and international supporters, he said.

Khalilzad promised to actively monitor the implementation of agreements.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Twitter Qatar Austin United States February All Government Agreement Opposition

Recent Stories

Ruler of Sharjah launches mountain farming initiat ..

31 minutes ago

46 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates, inspects development pr ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Economy fines six businesses and warns three ..

46 minutes ago

Italy Needs Stricter Measures for Transport, High ..

1 minute ago

Officers suspended over absence from duty

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.