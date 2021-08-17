UrduPoint.com

Taliban Promises To Respect Press Freedom: RSF

Sumaira FH 27 seconds ago Tue 17th August 2021 | 08:38 PM

Taliban promises to respect press freedom: RSF

A Taliban spokesman has promised that journalists will not be persecuted in Afghanistan and that women will be allowed to continue working in the media, campaign group RSF said in a statement on Tuesday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2021 ) :A Taliban spokesman has promised that journalists will not be persecuted in Afghanistan and that women will be allowed to continue working in the media, campaign group RSF said in a statement on Tuesday.

RSF, a Paris-based media freedom organisation, said the assurances were given by Zabihullah Mujahid in a conversation on Sunday as the extremist group was taking over the capital Kabul.

"We will respect freedom of the press, because media reporting will be useful to society and will be able to help correct the leaders' errors," Mujahid was quoted as saying. "Through this statement to RSF, we declare to the world that we recognise the importance of the role of the media." He added: "Journalists working for state or privately-owned media are not criminals and none of them will be prosecuted. In our view, these journalists are civilians and moreover, are talented young people who constitute our richness." Under the first period of Taliban rule in Afghanistan from 1996-2001, all media was banned except for the Voice of Sharia radio station "which broadcast nothing but propaganda and religious programmes," RSF recalled in its statement.

The group said "only time will tell" if the statement should be taken seriously and it pointed to around 100 media outlets having stopped operating since the Taliban's rapid advance in the country.

Asked about the fate of women journalists, Mujahid said that they would be allowed to keep working, providing they wear a hijab, or hair-covering.

He said a "legal framework" would be established and in the meantime they should "stay at home, without stress and without fear." "I assure them they will go back to their jobs," he added.

Many analysts urge caution on taking Taliban commitments at face-value, given the group's history of reneging on agreements and their violent hostility to anyone seen as working against their interests.

The group is also seen as keen to project a more moderate image in order to gain international recognition.

Afghanistan has at least eight news agencies, 52 tv channels, 165 radio stations and 190 print publications, RSF said, citing figures from the Afghan Federation of Media and Journalists.

It has a total of 12,000 journalists, according to the same source.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul World Young Same Criminals Women Sunday Media TV All From Jobs

Recent Stories

Syria Pavilion to showcase world&#039;s first alph ..

Syria Pavilion to showcase world&#039;s first alphabet at Expo 2020 Dubai

24 minutes ago
 DIG Ikram to ensure foolproof security for Youm-e- ..

DIG Ikram to ensure foolproof security for Youm-e-Ashura

29 seconds ago
 Raja Rashid visits city areas to review security a ..

Raja Rashid visits city areas to review security arrangements

31 seconds ago
 US media firms seek aid for Afghan journalists

US media firms seek aid for Afghan journalists

33 seconds ago
 Rain, thunderstorm expected in upper, central part ..

Rain, thunderstorm expected in upper, central parts of KP from Aug 19

37 seconds ago
 Saudi CGS calls on Air Chief; lauds PAF's professi ..

Saudi CGS calls on Air Chief; lauds PAF's professionalism

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.