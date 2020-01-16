Taliban propose brief Afghan ceasefire: insurgent sources

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2020 ) :The Taliban have offered a brief ceasefire to their US counterparts in Doha, two insurgent sources said Thursday, a move which could allow the resumption of talks seeking a deal for Washington to withdraw troops from Afghanistan.

"It is an offer for a ceasefire either for seven or 10 days," a senior Taliban official who requested anonymity told AFP.

"It has been finalised and given to the Americans. It is going to pave the way for an agreement."A second insurgent source, confirmed that the offer had been handed to the US.