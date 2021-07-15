Taliban Propose to Limit Military Operations, Not Ceasefire - Spokesman

The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) proposed to limit military operations in Afghanistan and not a ceasefire, spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned in Russia) proposed to limit military operations in Afghanistan and not a ceasefire, spokesman Mohammad Naeem told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Afghanistan's 1TV news broadcaster reported that the Taliban pledged to declare a three-month ceasefire if the Afghan government releases 7,000 prisoners and the movement is removed from the United Nations' blacklist.

"We did not say a ceasefire, we said the limitation of military operations," Naeem said.

According to the spokesman, the Taliban movement has "no information" about the ceasefire proposal.