UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Protest As Kabul Releases Another 100 Insurgents

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 04:42 PM

Taliban protest as Kabul releases another 100 insurgents

The Afghan government said it would release another 100 Taliban inmates Thursday, even though the insurgents have walked out of talks over a comprehensive prisoner swap and dismissed Kabul's piecemeal freeing of captives as "unacceptable

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2020 ) :The Afghan government said it would release another 100 Taliban inmates Thursday, even though the insurgents have walked out of talks over a comprehensive prisoner swap and dismissed Kabul's piecemeal freeing of captives as "unacceptable".

The administration of President Ashraf Ghani on Wednesday released 100 low-risk Taliban prisoners who had vowed never to return to the battlefield, and officials said the same number of insurgents with similar profiles would be set free Thursday.

The releases come as Ghani faces an ongoing political crisis, US fury over a floundering peace process and a growing coronavirus epidemic in Afghanistan, where officials fear the disease could run riot through the country's prisons.

Kabul "will release 100 Taliban prisoners today based on their health condition, age and length of remaining sentence as part of our efforts for peace and containment of COVID-19," Javid Faisal, spokesman for the Office of the National Security Council (NSC), said on Twitter.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told AFP the step was inadequate.

A small Taliban team came to Kabul last week to meet the government to discuss a comprehensive prisoner swap that was initially supposed to see 5,000 Taliban released in return for 1,000 Afghan security forces.

But they abandoned the "fruitless" meetings on Tuesday and returned to the southern province of Kandahar.

"Our stance has been very clear on prisoners swap," Mujahid said.

"Now, hundreds hundreds prisoners are released on a daily basis. This is not part of our process and it is unacceptable to us." When asked why the government was still releasing Taliban inmates even though the prisoner swap appeared to have collapsed, Faisal said: "We need to push the peace process forward." The United States signed a withdrawal deal with the Taliban in late February that required the Afghan government -- which was not a signatory to the accord -- to participate in the prisoner exchange. That step was supposed to have led to "intra-Afghan" peace talks starting on March 10.

No one knows when, or if, they may now start.

In the agreement, the US and other foreign forces will withdraw from Afghanistan in 13 months, and the Taliban must talk to Kabul and stick to several security guarantees.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Prisoner Exchange Twitter Kandahar Same United States February March May Ashraf Ghani From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

JS Bank, clients deploy Rs 110 m fund for COVID-19 ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan receiving $1.4bn in coming week to fight ..

14 minutes ago

Khamenei tells Iranians to avoid Ramadan gathering ..

8 minutes ago

CPEIC surrender four officials services to secreta ..

8 minutes ago

S.Africa's Ramaphosa defends WHO after Trump virus ..

9 minutes ago

Supreme Court suspends high court order regarding ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.