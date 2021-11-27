Taliban, Qatar Discuss Humanitarian Assistance for Afghanistan - Foreign Ministry

The delegation of the Taliban government (under UN sanctions for terrorist activities) met with the special envoy for counterterrorism and mediation of conflict resolution of Qatar's ministry of foreign affairs, Mutlaq Al Qahtani, to discuss means to battle terrorism in the country and improve humanitarian assistance for Afghan citizens ahead of the winter time, Qatar's ministry of foreign affairs said

"The delegations discussed topics related to counterterrorism, enhancing human rights and humanitarian aid. The two sides stressed on the importance of having humanitarian aid reach its beneficiaries, especially with the winter season approaching," the ministry said in a statement on Friday.

The ministry added that Qatar noted the importance that schools continue to work in Afghanistan and all segments of the Afghan society, especially girls, have an easy access to education.

"The State of Qatar also stressed its commitment to continuing work with all Afghan parties and international partners to enhance stability in Afghanistan," the statement said.

The Taliban delegation in turn thanked Qatar for its support of the Afghan people and its aims to better the security and stability situation in the country.

A delegation from the Taliban government is currently visiting Qatar, where a new round of negotiations between the Taliban movement and the United States will commence next week.