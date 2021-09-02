UrduPoint.com

Taliban, Qatar Still Lacking Deal On Restoration Of Kabul Airport - Spokesman

Thu 02nd September 2021 | 01:20 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) have not yet reached an agreement with Qatar on the restoration of the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Sputnik.

On Wednesday, the Islamist movement said that it needed technical support to operate the airport, but will keep charge of all security aspects. However, Qatar presses the Taliban to allow foreign security presence at the Kabul airport so that commercial flights can be safely resumed.

"We want to improve the situation so that the airport will resume its normal operation.

Before that, Turkey offered its help in this issue - both logistic and technical. We also contacted Qatar on this issue. However, we have not come to a final decision," Naeem said.

The Taliban desire to resolve the issue that is a "big problem for citizens and the international community as well," the spokesman added.

Earlier on Wednesday, a source from the Taliban told Sputnik that technical experts from Qatar arrived in Kabul to discuss the possible restoration of the airport damaged after the withdrawal of the foreign troops.

