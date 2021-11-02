UrduPoint.com

Taliban Raid IS Base In Northern Afghanistan, Killing 3 Fighters - Official

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:22 PM

Taliban Raid IS Base in Northern Afghanistan, Killing 3 Fighters - Official

Three fighters of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) were killed in a raid on a base in the northern Afghan province of Balkh on Tuesday, a local official told Sputnik

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Three fighters of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) were killed in a raid on a base in the northern Afghan province of Balkh on Tuesday, a local official told Sputnik.

The Taliban (also banned in Russia) have been battling the local chapter of IS since taking power in Afghanistan in August. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has described the rivalry as a "headache.

"

"Talibs placed three bodies of IS militants in front of a hospital in Sholgara district for the people to see. One of them looks like a foreigner," the provincial official said, adding five other IS fighters had been captured.

IS increased attacks across the country following the Taliban takeover. It has carried out several assaults in recent weeks, including a twin bombing of a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, which left at least 19 people dead.

Related Topics

Taliban Dead Afghanistan Kabul Militants Russia Balkh August

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan set huge target of 19 ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Pakistan set huge target of 190 for Namibians

21 minutes ago
 Reach every door vaccination campaign underway

Reach every door vaccination campaign underway

2 minutes ago
 KP CM condemns killing of ASI

KP CM condemns killing of ASI

2 minutes ago
 US Launches $4Bln Investment Plan to Fight Climate ..

US Launches $4Bln Investment Plan to Fight Climate Change Together With 75 Partn ..

2 minutes ago
 Fundraising by natural persons punishable by impri ..

Fundraising by natural persons punishable by imprisonment, AED300,000 maximum fi ..

28 minutes ago
 Dubai&#039;s DoF, Visa sign MoU to drive governmen ..

Dubai&#039;s DoF, Visa sign MoU to drive government digitisation agenda

28 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.