Taliban Raid IS Base in Northern Afghanistan, Killing 3 Fighters - Official

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2021) Three fighters of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) were killed in a raid on a base in the northern Afghan province of Balkh on Tuesday, a local official told Sputnik.

The Taliban (also banned in Russia) have been battling the local chapter of IS since taking power in Afghanistan in August. Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid has described the rivalry as a "headache.

"Talibs placed three bodies of IS militants in front of a hospital in Sholgara district for the people to see. One of them looks like a foreigner," the provincial official said, adding five other IS fighters had been captured.

IS increased attacks across the country following the Taliban takeover. It has carried out several assaults in recent weeks, including a twin bombing of a military hospital in Kabul on Tuesday, which left at least 19 people dead.