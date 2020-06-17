UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Raid On Afghan Security Post Kills 12

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 03:11 PM

Taliban raid on Afghan security post kills 12

Taliban fighters killed at least 12 Afghan security personnel Wednesday in a pre-dawn raid on a northern checkpoint, officials said, the latest violence claimed by the insurgents

MazariSharif, Afghanistan, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :Taliban fighters killed at least 12 Afghan security personnel Wednesday in a pre-dawn raid on a northern checkpoint, officials said, the latest violence claimed by the insurgents.

Four security force members were also captured by the militants in the attack in Jawezjan province, said Maroof Azar, spokesman to the governor.

"Twelve security personnel including army soldiers were killed, five were injured and four were captured by the Taliban," he told AFP.

He said five Taliban fighters were killed in the fighting, which ended after Afghan security reinforcements arrived at the scene, Azar said.

The ministry of defence confirmed the attack and said six of its soldiers were among the dead.

The Taliban spokesman for the group's fighting forces, Zabihullah Mujahib, claimed the attack but gave a higher toll.

The latest bloodshed comes as the insurgents and the Afghan government appear to be moving closer towards potential peace negotiations.

The much-delayed talks aimed at ending the conflict are expected to begin once the two sides complete an ongoing prisoner swap accelerated after a brief ceasefire last month.

Officials claim the Taliban have stepped up attacks in recent days, although there has been an overall drop in violence across the country since the ceasefire ended.

Related Topics

Taliban Injured Dead Attack Afghanistan Militants Army Governor Prisoner Government

Recent Stories

Ministry of Finance announces implementation of Pr ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Airport welcomes Kenya Airways Cargo

31 minutes ago

Multan Waste Management Company starts installatio ..

1 minute ago

Russia Should Tighten Liability for Underpayments ..

1 minute ago

South Korea to Test COVID-19 Treatment, Candidate ..

1 minute ago

Cricketer Hasan Ali’s video dancing with woman g ..

43 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.