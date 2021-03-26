Taliban Ready to Attack Foreign Soldiers in Afghanistan If Pullout Not Completed By May 1

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Taliban movement announced readiness to start attacking foreign soldiers stationed in Afghanistan if the pullout of troops is not completed by the May 1 deadline as envisioned by the movement's 2020 deal with the United States.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that Washington may not meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw troops due to tactical issues.

"If, God forbid, all foreign troops not withdraw from Afghanistan on the specific date in line with the Doha agreement, undoubtedly it will be considered a violation of the accord by America for which it shall be held liable and which shall also harm its international standing.

In such a case, the Islamic Emirate ” as a representative of the believing, valiant and Mujahid Afghan nation ” will be compelled to defend its religion and homeland and continue its Jihad and armed struggle against foreign forces to liberate its country," Taliban said in a statement, posted by its spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter.