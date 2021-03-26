UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Ready To Attack Foreign Soldiers In Afghanistan If Pullout Not Completed By May 1

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 07:40 PM

Taliban Ready to Attack Foreign Soldiers in Afghanistan If Pullout Not Completed By May 1

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The Taliban movement announced readiness to start attacking foreign soldiers stationed in Afghanistan if the pullout of troops is not completed by the May 1 deadline as envisioned by the movement's 2020 deal with the United States.

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden said that Washington may not meet the May 1 deadline to withdraw troops due to tactical issues.

"If, God forbid, all foreign troops not withdraw from Afghanistan on the specific date in line with the Doha agreement, undoubtedly it will be considered a violation of the accord by America for which it shall be held liable and which shall also harm its international standing.

In such a case, the Islamic Emirate ” as a representative of the believing, valiant and Mujahid Afghan nation ” will be compelled to defend its religion and homeland and continue its Jihad and armed struggle against foreign forces to liberate its country," Taliban said in a statement, posted by its spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid on Twitter.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Jihad Washington Twitter Doha United States May 2020 God All From Agreement

Recent Stories

Saudi air defence forces intercept, destroy Houthi ..

13 minutes ago

Pakistanâ€™s re-entry to the IMF programme welcome ..

1 hour ago

69,142 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

2 hours ago

NUSTâ€™s think tank organises high-level webinar o ..

3 hours ago

SCA praises offers of international aid to re-floa ..

3 hours ago

2451 new cases of coronavirus reported in Punjab o ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.