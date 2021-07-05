UrduPoint.com
Taliban Ready To Consider Proposal For Intra-Afghan Talks In Moscow - Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 05th July 2021 | 08:03 PM

The Taliban are ready to consider a proposal for intra-Afghan talks in Moscow, if it is received, the movement's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Sputnik on Monday

"There have been no official proposals on this matter yet. If we receive an official proposal, we will consider it," Mujahid said.

Earlier on Monday, the Russian president's special envoy for Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, told Sputnik that Moscow was ready to provide a platform for negotiations between Kabul and the Taliban, but when the parties are serious about it. But when both sides are seriously ready for negotiations, and not just for meetings in any venue," Kabulov said.

Late last week, the Afghan president's national security adviser Hamdullah Mohib told Sputnik that Kabul hoped the Taliban to return to the negotiating table.

