Taliban Ready to Enter Direct Talks With Kabul Only After Signing Deal With US - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th February, 2020) The Taliban express readiness to enter direct talks with Kabul only after signing a peace deal with the US, the possibility of a temporary truce for the period of such negotiations is being discussed, the Russian presidential envoy for Afghanistan and the head of the Foreign Ministry's Second Asian Department told Sputnik.

"As Taliban representatives have stated, once the agreement is signed, they will be ready to start direct inclusive intra-Afghan negotiations with other political forces, including the government of Afghanistan," Zamir Kabulov said.

According to the diplomat, "the possibility of introducing a temporary truce between the Taliban and the government of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for the period of negotiations is really being discussed."

However, it is unclear in what form the relevant agreement will be struck, he added.

"It is only clear that a temporary or permanent ceasefire or a reduction in violence is a subject of negotiations between the Afghans themselves, which are separate from the talks with the United States," Kabulov said.