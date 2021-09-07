Taliban Ready to Have Relations With US, Welcome Participation in Afghan Reconstruction

The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) is ready to have relations with Washington that would serve the interests of both Afghanistan and the United States, and will welcome the US' possible involvement in the reconstruction of the country, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2021) The Taliban movement (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) is ready to have relations with Washington that would serve the interests of both Afghanistan and the United States, and will welcome the US' possible involvement in the reconstruction of the country, Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik on Tuesday.

"Yes, of course, in a new chapter if America wants to have a relation with us, which could be in the interest of both countries and both peoples, and if they want to participate in the reconstruction of Afghanistan, they are welcome," Shaheen said.

The Taliban will not have any relations with Israel but want to maintain dialogue with all the neighboring countries, the spokesman continued.

"Of course, we won't have any relation with Israel. We want to have relations with other countries, Israel is not among these countries ... We would like to have relations with all the regional countries and neighboring countries as well as Asian countries," Shaheen added.