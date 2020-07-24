Taliban Ready to Release All Afghan Prisoners Before July 30 - Spokesman

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The Taliban are ready to release all remaining Afghan prisoners before the eve of Eid al-Adha holiday that starts on July 30 and start intra-Afghan talks if Kabul also releases remaining Taliban prisoners, Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman for the Taliban's Political Office in Qatar, said.

"The Islamic Emirate is ready to release all remaining prisoners of the other side before the eve of Eid al-Adha provided they release our prisoners as per our list already delivered to them. Likely, IEA is ready to begin intra-Afghan negotiations immediately after Eid in case the process of the release of the prisoners is completed," Shaheen said on Twitter.

Though the United States and the Taliban struck their long-awaited peace deal in late February, violence in Afghanistan continues. Direct intra-Afghan talks were initially scheduled to commence in March but were pushed back due to disagreements over the mutual release of prisoners.

Earlier in July, the Taliban said that they are not going to stop hostilities before intra-Afghan talks, viewing any calls for a ceasefire in absence of negotiations as "illogical."