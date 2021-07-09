UrduPoint.com
Taliban Ready to Start Relations With US 'From Scratch' - Delegation Head

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2021) The Taliban movement (outlawed in Russia) is ready for a dialogue with the United States and start relations from the beginning, Shahabuddin Delawar, the head of the group's delegation which arrived in Moscow, said on Friday.

"We strive to maintain relations with all countries.

Speaking about relations with the United States: if they close the chapter of their stay on our territory as a military force, then we are ready to meet and have relations with representatives of the United States from scratch," Delawar said during a press conference.

The Taliban's representative added that Afghanistan requires large amounts of humanitarian aid after years of war.

