Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 02:40 PM

Taliban Reaffirm Commitment to Prevent Security Threats for Foreign Countries

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2021) The Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia) are committed to preventing the situation in Afghanistan from threatening foreign security, acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi said on Wednesday.

"For the first time in the past 45 years, Afghanistan is protected from threats. We are committed to ensuring that the territory of Afghanistan is not used to threaten the security of other countries," Muttaqi, who takes part in the Moscow-format negotiations, told reporters.

The Taliban movement has already proved that the Afghan territory will not be used against third countries, the official emphasized.

