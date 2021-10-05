Taliban Recall Female Employees to Work at Passport Office - Reports

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) have recalled all female workers of the passport department to return to their jobs, the Afghan Tolo News broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khosti

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) have recalled all female workers of the passport department to return to their jobs, the Afghan Tolo news broadcaster reported on Tuesday, citing an Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman, Saeed Khosti.

The decision to resume issuing passports and ID cards to Afghans was made at a meeting of the interim government, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid announced earlier in the day. Passports will be attributed to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, same as under the previous government, the spokesperson said.

The activities of the passport department were halted in mid-August as the Taliban entered Kabul, which led to the collapse of the US-backed government and mass chaotic evacuations of foreigners and limited numbers of Afghans who fled their homeland in fear of persecution.

Afghans who had previously worked with the coalition troops told Sputnik that they were unable to receive documents, including passports and American visas, needed to leave Afghanistan for months.

The Taliban completed the takeover of Afghanistan in early September and formed a new non-inclusive cabinet, headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, who served as the Afghan foreign minister during the previous Taliban rule. Under the Taliban government, women are not allowed to work or study together with men, and many female workers were forced to leave their jobs.