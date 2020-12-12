Taliban Recaptures Deh Rahwod District in Afghan Uruzgan After Heavy Clashes - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th December, 2020) The Deh Rahwod district in central Afghanistan's province of Uruzgan has fallen back to the Taliban militants after heavy fighting with the country's security forces, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

On December 4, the security forces gained control of Deh Rahwod and cleared the area of Taliban militants.

About 20 insurgents were killed and eight others were injured during the operation back then.

The district initially fell into the hands of the Taliban in mid-November as a result of heavy fighting, during which the Afghan forces retreated.

The Afghan government continues facing off against Taliban militants, who previously made significant territorial gains in the countryside and mounted an assault on the country's major cities, despite the ongoing peace talks in Doha.