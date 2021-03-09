Taliban Received Invitation to Afghan Conference in Moscow on March 18 - Spokesman

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The Taliban movement has received an invitation to a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow and will study this issue, Mohammad Naim, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office in Doha, told Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that a conference on Afghanistan in Moscow was planned for March 18.

"We received such an invitation, and we will study this issue," Naim said.