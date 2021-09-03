Taliban Reclaim Panjshir Province From Resistance Forces - Source
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 03rd September 2021 | 11:09 PM
The Afghan province of Panjshir was taken over by the Taliban (banned in Russia as a terrorist movement), a source at the police headquarters in Kabul told Sputnik
"The Panjshir province fell, all the people or soldiers of the resistance were captured by the fighters, [Vice President] Amrullah Saleh and [resistance leader] Ahmad Massoud fled," the source said.