Taliban Refute Claims Karzai, Abdullah Are Under House Arrest in Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Claims that Afghanistan's ex-president Hamid Karzai and High Council for National Reconciliation chief Abdullah Abdullah are held under house arrest in Kabul are not true, they stay in the Afghan capital voluntarily, Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the political office of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported, citing sources that Karzai and Abdullah are under house arrest in Kabul after the Taliban confiscated their cars and took away their security teams.

"These reports are not true. I do not know what they mean. Claims about some restrictions on them are not true," Naeem said.

The safety of Karzai and Abdullah is within the competence of the Islamic Emirate, the spokesman assured.