UrduPoint.com

Taliban Refute Claims Karzai, Abdullah Are Under House Arrest In Kabul

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:10 PM

Taliban Refute Claims Karzai, Abdullah Are Under House Arrest in Kabul

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) Claims that Afghanistan's ex-president Hamid Karzai and High Council for National Reconciliation chief Abdullah Abdullah are held under house arrest in Kabul are not true, they stay in the Afghan capital voluntarily, Mohammad Naeem, a spokesman for the political office of the Taliban (banned as a terrorist organization in Russia), told Sputnik on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported, citing sources that Karzai and Abdullah are under house arrest in Kabul after the Taliban confiscated their cars and took away their security teams.

"These reports are not true. I do not know what they mean. Claims about some restrictions on them are not true," Naeem said.

The safety of Karzai and Abdullah is within the competence of the Islamic Emirate, the spokesman assured.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Hamid Karzai Russia

Recent Stories

OIC’s General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Mil ..

OIC’s General Secretariat Condemns Attack on Military Outpost in Niger

2 minutes ago
 With 3,000 Units Sold, realme C25s Makes a Spectac ..

With 3,000 Units Sold, realme C25s Makes a Spectacular Debut in Pakistan

7 minutes ago
 PCB's 35th episode is out now

PCB's 35th episode is out now

12 minutes ago
 Babar is not playing Test cricket upto expectation ..

Babar is not playing Test cricket upto expectations, says Inzamamul Haq

18 minutes ago
 Pre-season Cricket Association camps commence

Pre-season Cricket Association camps commence

23 minutes ago
 SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfa ..

SEWA delivers gas to 112 projects in Kalba, Khorfakkan

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.