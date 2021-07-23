UrduPoint.com
Taliban Refute Reports That Movement Demands Ghani's Resignation As Ceasefire Condition

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 53 seconds ago Fri 23rd July 2021 | 01:40 PM

Taliban Refute Reports That Movement Demands Ghani's Resignation as Ceasefire Condition

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2021) The Taliban (outlawed in Russia) refute media reports claiming that the movement demands the resignation of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani as a precondition for a ceasefire, Mohammad Naeem, the spokesman for the Taliban's political office, told Sputnik.

Earlier in the day, AP reported that the Taliban considers Ghani's resignation and formation of the new government necessary for peace in Afghanistan.

"These statements are not true at all," Naeem said.

