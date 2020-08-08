Taliban Refutes Purchasing Weapons From Russia, Stresses Political Nature of Relations

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th August, 2020) The Taliban militant movement does not purchase weapons from Moscow, as they have only political relations, Taliban Political Office spokesman Suhail Shaheen told Sputnik in a phone interview, noting that the movement, already having stocks of arms, also buys equipment from the Afghan army.

"I reject this allegation, this claim, it is not true. We have relations with Russia, but these are political relations. Our political office [in Doha] has relations with Russia, as it has relations with neighboring countries and other regional countries, it is only at that level.

We do not have military relations with them, so we totally reject this. This is also part of the campaign to sabotage the peace agreement," Shaheen said.

"Regarding our weapons, we have stock of weapons inside Afghanistan, and we also purchase arms from the Kabul administration army. Once there was a report that hundreds of thousands of their pieces of weapons have been lost and stolen. So, all this we really purchase from them, we capture from them [in clashes], so, we have a lot of ammunition, all from the Kabul administration," Shaheen said.