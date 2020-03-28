UrduPoint.com
Taliban Reject Afghan Government's Negotiation Team, Say List Contradicts Deal With US

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sat 28th March 2020 | 11:40 PM

The Taliban have rejected the Afghan government's negotiation team, claiming that the list of negotiators goes sideways with the previous agreement between the Taliban and the United States, the movement's spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said in a statement on Saturday

"But as the team is announced by the Kabul administration it thus violates our principled policy and the agreement concluded with America," Mujahid said.

According to the Taliban's spokesman, the team should represent all sides accordingly in order to achieve peace in Afghanistan and eliminate all obstacles for intra-Afghan talks.

Moreover, Mujahid reaffirmed the Taliban's willingness to participate in the talks "with all influential Afghan sides in line with the agreement."

On February 29, the US and the Taliban agreed to a peace deal in the Qatari capital of Doha, according to which the intra-Afghan negotiation was scheduled to begin on March 10. Nonetheless, the power crisis between Afghan President Ashraf Ghani and his political rival, Abdullah Abdullah, who refuses to concede his defeat in the presidential election, as well as Kabul's reluctance to exchange prisoners with the Taliban, resulted in a standstill in the peace process.

