UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Reject Afghan Offer To Free 1,500 Prisoners Before Talks

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th March 2020 | 09:17 PM

Taliban reject Afghan offer to free 1,500 prisoners before talks

The Taliban on Wednesday rejected Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's offer to release 1,500 insurgent prisoners ahead of peace talks, saying it wanted 5,000 captives freed before opening negotiations

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :The Taliban on Wednesday rejected Afghan President Ashraf Ghani's offer to release 1,500 insurgent prisoners ahead of peace talks, saying it wanted 5,000 captives freed before opening negotiations.

Taliban political spokesman Suhail Shaheen told AFP the prisoners should be released "as a trust-building measure" before intra-Afghan talks.

Any changes amounted to a violation of the deal struck between the insurgents and Washington in Doha last month, he added.

Although Kabul was not a signatory to the deal, it stated that up to 5,000 Taliban prisoners held by Afghan authorities would be released, prompting an angry reaction from Ghani.

Shaheen's announcement came hours after Ghani issued a decree saying the government would release 1,500 captives starting Saturday -- but only if the insurgents cut violence.

Another 3,500 prisoners would be released after talks started, a spokesman said on Twitter.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Washington Twitter Doha Ashraf Ghani From Government

Recent Stories

Emirates Group partners with Airbus to provide lea ..

6 minutes ago

256 buses are sterilised daily: SRTA

6 minutes ago

DP World announces 2019 full-year results

21 minutes ago

Quetta Gladiators v Multan Sultans abandoned due t ..

33 minutes ago

Mansour bin Zayed attends final meeting of camel r ..

36 minutes ago

OPPO Find X2 series awarded A+ Rating by DisplayMa ..

37 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.