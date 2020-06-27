UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Reject Claims Russia Aided Fighters In Attacks On US Troops

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 27th June 2020 | 11:16 PM

Taliban reject claims Russia aided fighters in attacks on US troops

The Taliban on Saturday rejected a newspaper report claiming their fighters had received rewards from Moscow's spies to kill US troops in Afghanistan

Kabul, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2020 ) :The Taliban on Saturday rejected a newspaper report claiming their fighters had received rewards from Moscow's spies to kill US troops in Afghanistan.

The New York Times reported Friday that bounties offered by a notorious arm of Russia's military intelligence service gave incentives to Taliban fighters to target US forces, just as US President Donald Trump tries to withdraw troops and end America's longest war.

"The nineteen-year jihad of the Islamic Emirate is not indebted to the beneficence of any intelligence organ or foreign country," the Taliban said in a statement issued in Kabul.

The group also denied previous US accusations it was given arms by Russia.

"The Islamic Emirate has made use of weapons, facilities and tools ... that were already present in Afghanistan or are war spoils frequently seized from the opposition in battles.

" The Taliban said home-made explosives accounted for most of the casualties among US forces.

The group reiterated it was committed to an accord signed with Washington in February that paves the way for withdrawing all foreign forces from Afghanistan by mid next year.

Earlier on Saturday Russia also denounced the New York Times report.

The "baseless and anonymous accusations," published by the newspaper, had "already led to direct threats to the life of employees of the Russian Embassies in Washington D.C. and London," the Russian Embassy in Washington wrote on Twitter.

"Stop producing #fakenews that provoke life threats, @nytimes," it added in a later tweet.

Russia has a long history in Afghanistan, where the former Soviet Union in its final years was bogged down in a devastating fight against Islamist guerrillas, then backed by Washington.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Kabul Jihad Moscow Russia Washington Twitter Trump London New York February All From Allied Rental Modarba Opposition

Recent Stories

Saudi-Emirati Coordination Council holds virtual ..

1 hour ago

Infinix Announces Exciting New Prices for Smart 4

2 hours ago

Russian Naval Researchers Discover Location of Nor ..

2 minutes ago

No Violations Impacting Ballot Process Reported in ..

5 minutes ago

Function organized to launch tiger force

5 minutes ago

Chances of drizzle at night/morning in Karachi on ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.