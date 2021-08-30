Taliban Reject Creation of 'Safe Zone' in Kabul as Unnecessary

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) on Sunday discarded the idea of creating a UN-controlled "safe zone" in Kabul as unnecessary.

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Saturday that Paris and London would be holding talks on Monday to discuss the creation of a "safe zone" to allow for continuity of humanitarian operations.

"This is not necessary. Afghanistan is an independent country. Could such a zone be created in France or the United Kingdom?" Taliban spokesman Suhail Shaheen told France Inter broadcaster.

He added that the Taliban, however, supported the idea of reaching an agreement with "some countries" to help the movement restore the operation of the Kabul airport.