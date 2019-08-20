(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied his organization's involvement in setting a girls school on fire in the Shakar Dara district of Afghanistan's Kabul province, in a comment to Sputnik on Tuesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2019) Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied his organization's involvement in setting a girls school on fire in the Shakar Dara district of Afghanistan's Kabul province, in a comment to Sputnik on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the Afghan Interior Ministry accused the Taliban of torching the Boya Zar girls school located in the Nasiri village of the Shakar Dara district.

"The enemy's interior ministry has claimed that the Mujahideen [Taliban] destroyed and burned the high school named Boya Zar in the Shakar Dara district of Kabul. This claim is not true, we reject it separately," Mujahid said.

He has also stressed that the Taliban refrain from damaging schools and other training institutions.

According to the latest UNESCO estimates, the number of attacks on schools in Afghanistan has almost tripled since last year, leaving over half a million Afghan children out of education.