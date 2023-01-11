Taliban Reject Media Reports on New Restrictions for Women - Political Office in Qatar

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th January, 2023) Suhail Shaheen, the head of the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) political office in Qatar's Doha, on Tuesday rejected media reports about new restrictions for women in Afghanistan, in particular on the ban on working in shopping malls.

The Al Arabiya broadcaster reported earlier on Tuesday, citing sources, that an interim Afghan government, led by the Taliban, was set to close women's beauty salons in the country in the next 10 days and ordered a ban on women working in shopping malls.

"This information is incorrect, the relevant bodies reject this statement," Shaheen said.

The interim Afghan government came to power in the fall of 2021 after the withdrawal of US troops from the country and the collapse of the US-backed government. The Taliban takeover triggered economic disarray and food shortages that have pushed the country to the brink of a humanitarian crisis. Thousands of Afghans have fled the country, fearful of the Taliban, widespread violation of human rights, and the deprivation of women and girls of their freedoms.