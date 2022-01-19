UrduPoint.com

Taliban Reject NGO Accusation Of Interference In Media Activities - Deputy Spokesman

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2022 | 12:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2022) Contrary to accusations, the Taliban (under UN sanctions for terrorism) are not meddling in the activities of domestic media, the movement's deputy spokesman, Inamullah Samangani, said on Tuesday.

On Monday, the Afghanistan-based Free Speech Hub group issued a statement decrying systematic censorship and lack of freedom for Afghan journalists and outlets affected by the Taliban regime.

"We are making efforts to create good coordination with the media and (give) good opportunities for them to survive and continue their activities. The presence of a free media is necessary for a good and accountable society," Samangani was quoted as saying by Afghan broadcaster TOLOnews.

According to the outlet, the statement of Free Speech Hub was supported by officials from several other media unions, including the Afghanistan's National Journalists' Union and the Afghanistan Independent Journalists Association.

The Taliban regained control over Afghanistan following years of insurgency last fall. The movement re-established the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund, a prominent member of the first Taliban government.

