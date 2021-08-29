Taliban Reject Reports of Turkey Taking Charge of Securing Kabul Airport

The Taliban (banned in Russia) reject the reports that Turkey will take over the security of the Kabul airport, the group's spokesman, Zabihullah Mujahid, told Sputnik on Saturday

"We do not confirm these reports and reject them," Mujahid said.

"A foreign military presence is unacceptable for Afghans" he noted, adding that the Taliban "want trade and diplomatic relations with all countries."