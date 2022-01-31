UrduPoint.com

Taliban Reject UN Accusations Of Killing Over 100 Ex-Afghan Officials

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 31, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Taliban Reject UN Accusations of Killing Over 100 Ex-Afghan Officials

The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) reject claims made by the United Nations about the movement members killing dozens of former Afghan civilian and security officials as well as people tied to the previous government, the Afghan Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Monday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) reject claims made by the United Nations about the movement members killing dozens of former Afghan civilian and security officials as well as people tied to the previous government, the Afghan Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the new report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the UN Security Council, obtained by Sputnik, Taliban militants and people affiliated with the movement have killed more than 100 of former government officials, security service personnel and people cooperating with the international armed forces after withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

The report also cites incidences of kidnapping and other forms of mistreatment of those people.

"The Interior Ministry refutes such reports. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not killed anyone since the amnesty. Some incidents in which former military personnel was targeted over personal grudges are being investigated as well," the ministry said.

The Taliban also urged the United Nations to refrain from using information from biased sources regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

In the middle of 2021, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over in August. In September, the radical group established an interim government.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan Militants Kidnapping Interior Ministry United Nations August September From Government

Recent Stories

MD SSGC calls on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

MD SSGC calls on Sindh Governor Imran Ismail

3 minutes ago
 Putin, Orban to Discuss Topical Issues of Ensuring ..

Putin, Orban to Discuss Topical Issues of Ensuring European Security February 1 ..

3 minutes ago
 German Fighter Jets to Join Italy in Patrolling Ro ..

German Fighter Jets to Join Italy in Patrolling Romania's Airspace - NATO

3 minutes ago
 Athletic Meet of Afghan Refugees ends amidst color ..

Athletic Meet of Afghan Refugees ends amidst colorful ceremony

6 minutes ago
 DPO inspects security arrangements at Judicial Com ..

DPO inspects security arrangements at Judicial Complex Bannu

6 minutes ago
 Egyptian National Detained Following Unscheduled P ..

Egyptian National Detained Following Unscheduled Plane Landing in Luxor - Watchd ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>