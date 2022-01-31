Taliban Reject UN Accusations of Killing Over 100 Ex-Afghan Officials

(@FahadShabbir)

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2022) The Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) reject claims made by the United Nations about the movement members killing dozens of former Afghan civilian and security officials as well as people tied to the previous government, the Afghan Interior Ministry told Sputnik on Monday.

According to the new report by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the UN Security Council, obtained by Sputnik, Taliban militants and people affiliated with the movement have killed more than 100 of former government officials, security service personnel and people cooperating with the international armed forces after withdrawal of foreign troops from the country.

The report also cites incidences of kidnapping and other forms of mistreatment of those people.

"The Interior Ministry refutes such reports. The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan has not killed anyone since the amnesty. Some incidents in which former military personnel was targeted over personal grudges are being investigated as well," the ministry said.

The Taliban also urged the United Nations to refrain from using information from biased sources regarding the situation in Afghanistan.

In the middle of 2021, the Taliban led a major offensive in Afghanistan during the withdrawal of US troops from the country and took over in August. In September, the radical group established an interim government.