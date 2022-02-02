Allegations of Afghan involvement in recent unrest in Kazakhstan do not correspond to reality, Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) Allegations of Afghan involvement in recent unrest in Kazakhstan do not correspond to reality, Taliban (under UN sanctions over terrorist activities) spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid said on Wednesday.

"Some media outlets quote the words of Russian officials that the Afghans also took part in Kazakhstan's unrest. We strongly deny the allegations that the Islamic Emirate allows anyone to use the territory of Afghanistan against any other country or interfere in the affairs of other states, with no evidence being provided," Mujahid said on his Twitter.

Earlier in January, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said that foreign militants, including from Afghanistan and the middle East, took part in the aggression against Kazakhstan.

Mass protests in Kazakhstan erupted in early January, with residents of the western cities of Zhanaozen and Aktau protesting a twofold increase in liquefied gas prices. The protests spilled over to other cities, and turned into violent unrest with looting, attacks on state facilities and clashes with police. In response, authorities declared a nationwide state of emergency until January 19 and launched an anti-terrorist operation.