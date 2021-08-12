UrduPoint.com

Taliban Release 1,000 Inmates In Occupied Afghan Cities - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 04:20 PM

Taliban Release 1,000 Inmates in Occupied Afghan Cities - Reports

The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) have released some 1,000 inmates after seizing six Afghan cities in recent days, TOLOnews reported on Thursday, citing prison authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist group, banned in Russia) have released some 1,000 inmates after seizing six Afghan cities in recent days, TOLOnews reported on Thursday, citing prison authorities.

In Kunduz, the militants freed 630 inmates, including 13 women and three foreigners, with at least 180 of the released prisoners being Taliban militants. In Nimruz province, 350 inmates were released, with 50 Taliban militants among them.

"Most of them are serving sentences on criminal charges - drug trafficking, kidnapping and armed robbery," director of the prison administration Safiullah Jalalzai said, as quoted by broadcaster.

The Afghan government said it will arrest all the released inmates once it takes control of the territories.

In recent days, the radical group claimed to have captured a number of provincial capitals, with the first one � Zaranj, the center of Nimruz � said to be seized on Friday. Zaranj has become the first provincial capital to fall to the militants since 2016.

