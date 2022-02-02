Taliban Release 2 Ariana News Journalists - Outlet Chief

The Taliban (under US sanctions over terrorist activities) have released two journalists of Afghan broadcaster Ariana News, who had recently been detained for "personal reasons," Ariana News chief Sharif Hassanyar said on Wednesday

On Monday, Hassanyar posted on Twitter saying that Aslam Ejab and Waris Hasrat had been detained by the movement "in a horrific manner" for unknown reasons. The United Nations urged the Taliban to make public the reasons for the detention.

"Finally TB release Aslam Ejab and Waris Hasrat," Hassanyar posted on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the journalists were detained for "personal reasons," not related to their professional duties, adding that an investigation was underway.

In August 2021, the Taliban took over Afghanistan and established an interim government in September. The international community has since then called on the government to observe human rights and media freedoms in the country.