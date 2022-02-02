UrduPoint.com

Taliban Release 2 Ariana News Journalists - Outlet Chief

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2022 | 07:58 PM

Taliban Release 2 Ariana News Journalists - Outlet Chief

The Taliban (under US sanctions over terrorist activities) have released two journalists of Afghan broadcaster Ariana News, who had recently been detained for "personal reasons," Ariana News chief Sharif Hassanyar said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2022) The Taliban (under US sanctions over terrorist activities) have released two journalists of Afghan broadcaster Ariana News, who had recently been detained for "personal reasons," Ariana news chief Sharif Hassanyar said on Wednesday.

On Monday, Hassanyar posted on Twitter saying that Aslam Ejab and Waris Hasrat had been detained by the movement "in a horrific manner" for unknown reasons. The United Nations urged the Taliban to make public the reasons for the detention.

"Finally TB release Aslam Ejab and Waris Hasrat," Hassanyar posted on Twitter.

Earlier on Wednesday, Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said the journalists were detained for "personal reasons," not related to their professional duties, adding that an investigation was underway.

In August 2021, the Taliban took over Afghanistan and established an interim government in September. The international community has since then called on the government to observe human rights and media freedoms in the country.

Related Topics

Taliban Terrorist Afghanistan United Nations Twitter August September Media Government

Recent Stories

ISS Orbit Altitude Due for Routine Adjustment on S ..

ISS Orbit Altitude Due for Routine Adjustment on Sunday - Roscosmos

18 seconds ago
 OPEC+ to Increase Oil Production in March by 400,0 ..

OPEC+ to Increase Oil Production in March by 400,000 Bpd as Planned

20 seconds ago
 Netherlands to Support EU Sanctions Against Russia ..

Netherlands to Support EU Sanctions Against Russia If Ukraine Crisis Escalates - ..

21 seconds ago
 Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to S ..

Quetta Gladiators’ captain Sarfraz responds to Salman Butt

1 hour ago
 Many Agreements Being Prepared for Putin's Visit t ..

Many Agreements Being Prepared for Putin's Visit to China - Kremlin Aide

25 seconds ago
 Over 1,600 Scheduled Flights Canceled in US as Sno ..

Over 1,600 Scheduled Flights Canceled in US as Snow Storm Looms - FlightAware

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>