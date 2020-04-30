Taliban Release 20 Afghan Soldiers in Northern Kunduz Province

The Taliban movement said on Thursday that it had released another 20 Afghan soldiers in the northern Kunduz province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Taliban movement said on Thursday that it had released another 20 Afghan soldiers in the northern Kunduz province.

The militants added that they would try to speed up the prisoner release process amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in April, the Taliban released at least 40 Afghan police officers and soldiers on two separate occasions. The Afghan government has so far released 661 members of the Taliban.

The movement wants 5,000 of its members freed as promised by the February US-Taliban deal. The government has so far agreed to gradually release 1,500 prisoners.