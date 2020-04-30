UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Taliban Release 20 Afghan Soldiers In Northern Kunduz Province

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 30th April 2020 | 05:18 PM

Taliban Release 20 Afghan Soldiers in Northern Kunduz Province

The Taliban movement said on Thursday that it had released another 20 Afghan soldiers in the northern Kunduz province

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) The Taliban movement said on Thursday that it had released another 20 Afghan soldiers in the northern Kunduz province.

The militants added that they would try to speed up the prisoner release process amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Earlier in April, the Taliban released at least 40 Afghan police officers and soldiers on two separate occasions. The Afghan government has so far released 661 members of the Taliban.

The movement wants 5,000 of its members freed as promised by the February US-Taliban deal. The government has so far agreed to gradually release 1,500 prisoners.

Related Topics

Taliban Afghanistan Militants Police Prisoner Turkish Lira February April Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Govt desires to transfer provincial resources at t ..

3 minutes ago

Glencore to slash investments as pandemic shutters ..

3 minutes ago

Iran virus death toll surges past 6,000

4 minutes ago

Virus hammers plunging world economy but South Kor ..

2 minutes ago

PTI local leader Ms Safia Baloch urges philanthrop ..

2 minutes ago

Sun, sand and social distancing: Spain seeks touri ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.