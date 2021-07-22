UrduPoint.com
Taliban Release 225 Prisoners Of War On Occasion Of Eid Al-Adha - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd July 2021 | 06:30 AM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2021) The Taliban Islamist movement (banned in Russia) has released 225 imprisoned soldiers of the Afghan army on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha Muslim holiday, a spokesperson for the movement's political office said.

"In line with the order of the leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, 225 soldiers of the Kabul administration have been released on the occasion of the Eid al-Adha holiday and sent home. All of them have received money to reach home and cover relevant costs," Mohammad Naeem said on late Wednesday.

He added that 80 soldiers had been released on the first day of the holiday and 145 on the second day.

The situation in Afghanistan is escalating amid the ongoing withdrawal of the US forces from the country, which raises the threat of the new rise of the Taliban.

