Taliban Release 34 Government Prisoners in Laghman Province - Regional Officials

(@FahadShabbir)

The Taliban movement has released 34 government prisoners in the province of Laghman in the east of Afghanistan, a spokesman for the regional governor told Sputnik on Wednesday

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) The Taliban movement has released 34 government prisoners in the province of Laghman in the east of Afghanistan, a spokesman for the regional governor told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The men are now in Laghman province and would be handed over to their families soon," Asadullah Dawlatzai said.

The spokesman added that it was unclear yet if they were military or civilians.