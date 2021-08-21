Taliban Release 340 Prisoners in Afghan Province of Farah - Reports

The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have released 340 "political prisoners" in Farah province in western Afghanistan, the Shamshad News broadcaster reported Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2021) The Taliban (terrorist organization, banned in Russia) have released 340 "political prisoners" in Farah province in western Afghanistan, the Shamshad news broadcaster reported Saturday.

Another 40 inmates were released in central Uruzgan province, the report said, citing the radical group.

On Thursday, Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada ordered the release of political detainees from all Afghan prisons.

On August 15, the Taliban entered Kabul, causing the civilian government to collapse. The development has forced thousands of Afghans to seek escape from the country for fear of reprisals from the militants.

Amrullah Saleh, the first vice president from Ashraf Ghani's government, and the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan are leading the resistance to the Taliban.