Taliban Release 42 Afghan Army Soldiers In Country's North - Reports

The Taliban radical movement has released 42 members of the Afghan National Army (ANA) who were taken captive three days ago in Jowzjan province in northern Afghanistan, local media reported Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Taliban radical movement has released 42 members of the Afghan National Army (ANA) who were taken captive three days ago in Jowzjan province in northern Afghanistan, local media reported Thursday.

According to the Pajhwok news agency, the militants captured the soldiers following a recent assault on the Qush Tepa district. Police chief Maj. Abdul Wahid Wijdan told the agency that the troops had arrived in Jowzjan's capital Shiberghan on Wednesday.

Among those freed were four soldiers that had gone missing after the Taliban took over the district.

On Tuesday, media reported, citing the Jawzjan provincial council, that Qush Tepa district had fallen to the Taliban after two days of clashes.

Afghanistan has long been suffering from an unstable political, social and security situation due to the activity of the Taliban and Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia). While the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces are conducting joint offensive operations to combat terrorism across the country, Kabul and Taliban are trying to launch reconciliation talks.

