Taliban Release 45 Afghan Servicemen in Northeastern Afghanistan - Reports

The Taliban movement has released 45 personnel members of the Afghan security forces it had held captive in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Baghlan, media reported on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2020) The Taliban movement has released 45 personnel members of the Afghan security forces it had held captive in Afghanistan's northeastern province of Baghlan, media reported on Monday.

According to Pajhwok Afghan news, there are national army servicemen and police officers among those released.

In May, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani ordered the release of up to 2,000 Taliban fighters from prisons in response to the movement's decision to declare a three-day ceasefire to honor the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Fitr.

Ghani welcomed that initiative and announced that the process of releasing Taliban prisoners would be expedited, urging the Taliban to do the same.

On Saturday, media reported, citing a Taliban spokesman, that over 70 Afghan prisoners had been released.

The exchange of prisoners, ceasefire and launch of intra-Afghan talks as components of a peace deal negotiated with the mediation of the United States earlier this year are expected to pave the way for ending the almost two-decade long confrontation between Kabul and the Taliban.