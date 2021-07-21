UrduPoint.com
Taliban Release 80 Prisoners On First Day Of Eid Al-Adha - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 21st July 2021 | 12:00 PM

Taliban Release 80 Prisoners on First Day of Eid al-Adha - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) said that they have released 80 prisoners in eight provinces of Afghanistan on the first day of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, the 1TV channel reported.

The reports come days after the Afghan government and the Taliban failed to agree on a short-term ceasefire during the Muslim holiday, or the release of prisoners as they met in Doha on Sunday.

In a Tuesday interview, Suhail Shaheen, spokesman for the Taliban political office in Doha, told CNN that they are seeking a "peaceful solution" and want to have an "Afghan inclusive Islamic government."

Afghanistan is seeing a spike in violence from the Taliban as foreign troops are gradually being withdrawn from the country. The troop withdrawal was one of the points of agreement that the Taliban and the United States reached in Doha in February of last year.

